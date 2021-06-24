Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Erin Thomas Morton Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $2,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 478,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,361,125.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Erin Thomas Morton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Switch alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $21.46 on Thursday. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Switch by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Switch by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Switch by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Switch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Switch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SWCH. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.