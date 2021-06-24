Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 120.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ LPCN opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.35. The company has a market cap of $120.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Lipocine will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 152,920 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 291,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

