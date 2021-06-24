Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DEN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Denbury from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Get Denbury alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $76.96 on Thursday. Denbury has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $80.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.75.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Denbury in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the first quarter worth about $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Denbury in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.