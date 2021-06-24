Moffett Nathanson Initiates Coverage on Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATVI. Benchmark lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.19.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI opened at $90.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.