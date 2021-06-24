The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The Beauty Health stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $19.44.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

