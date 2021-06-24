Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,106 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $11,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 428.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ORA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

ORA opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.22.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

