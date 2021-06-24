Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,969 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $12,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

NYSE:AER opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.76.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

