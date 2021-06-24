Citigroup Inc. Sells 192,967 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 192,967 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $12,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 198.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,165,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,141 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 142.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 363,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,449,000 after acquiring an additional 213,990 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC opened at $96.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.06.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

