Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $3.47 Million Position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $742,000.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

Shares of SBEAU stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBEAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.