Citigroup Inc. Sells 9,368 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,368 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after purchasing an additional 264,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,312,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,714,000 after acquiring an additional 139,458 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.57. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

