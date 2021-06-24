Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 60,238 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60,238 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.15% of Welbilt worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Welbilt by 224.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBT opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.18 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBT shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

