Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,887 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Loews worth $13,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Loews by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,197,000 after purchasing an additional 559,843 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Loews by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,617,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,853,000 after purchasing an additional 351,736 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Loews by 12.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,207,000 after purchasing an additional 256,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Loews by 261.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 207,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 150,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $54.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.63. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,355.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

