Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) Plans GBX 0.49 Dividend

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TIGT stock opened at GBX 76.90 ($1.00) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.23. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 77.75 ($1.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £252.70 million and a P/E ratio of 11.78.
About Troy Income & Growth Trust
