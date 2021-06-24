Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Now Covered by Pareto Securities

Stock analysts at Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SVKEF stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

