Raise Price Up 229.2% Over Last Week (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded up 229.2% against the US dollar. One Raise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Raise has a total market cap of $159,475.06 and $4,744.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00055458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.17 or 0.00602550 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00040671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00077320 BTC.

About Raise

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

