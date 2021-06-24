Blockchain Certified Data Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $308,504.00 (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and $308,504.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00055458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.17 or 0.00602550 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00040671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00077320 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,024,244 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

