KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 536.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,652 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $855,509,000 after buying an additional 3,120,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP stock opened at $60.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.94. The firm has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $62.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.95.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

