POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.88

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POLA Orbis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

