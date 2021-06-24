Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Shares Down 1.3%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 45,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 114,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57.

Get Falco Resources alerts:

Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Falco Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.