Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Trading Down 23.9%

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)’s share price fell 23.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 64 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 15,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45.

About Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

