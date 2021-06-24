Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 39,609 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,609 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after buying an additional 102,514 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,749,000 after buying an additional 155,841 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,726,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CCI opened at $196.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.32. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $200.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

