Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Paycom Software worth $12,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $365.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.63, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.87 and a 12 month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

