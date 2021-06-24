Federated Hermes Inc. Has $14.44 Million Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 517.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,888 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dynatrace worth $14,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at $39,390,655.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,852 shares of company stock worth $9,769,836. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.52.

NYSE DT opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.23, a PEG ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $59.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.