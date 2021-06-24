Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 81.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,865 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 44,228 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 376,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $88.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

