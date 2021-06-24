Northern Trust Corp Has $92.40 Million Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666,055 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 64,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $92,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPX. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

LPX stock opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

