Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,250 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $803.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $747.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 175.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.58.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

