Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 37.6% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Novartis by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 292,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,316 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $92.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $211.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.14. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

