Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $16,604,354.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,843,062. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, March 30th, Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $5,155,048.72.

PLTR opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.