Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 92,627 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $6,150,432.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $5,176,978.66.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $6,076,468.41.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $4,947,820.02.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $6,538,008.96.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Mente sold 39,989 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $1,973,057.26.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10.

On Monday, May 10th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.72, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.65. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $67.79.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RVLV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

