Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $4,153,842.00 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 53,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,842.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -427.03 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

