Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 257,800 Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 257,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.45% of Brigham Minerals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,249,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $296,803.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $21.02 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

