Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $4.12 Million in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 665,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 457,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 18.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 145,893 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in GreenSky by 53.4% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 67,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 23,621 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in GreenSky by 47.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky during the first quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.31 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, research analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.64.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

