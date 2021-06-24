Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 137.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,942 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 272,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,157,000 after acquiring an additional 669,591 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $47.32.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

