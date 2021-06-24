Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 583 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,000% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.0% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE TV opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.0881 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

