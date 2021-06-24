Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 10,151 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 7,419% compared to the average volume of 135 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

SCPL stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.62 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

