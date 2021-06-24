Contrasting TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) & JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for JOYY and TELUS International (Cda), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOYY 0 0 7 0 3.00 TELUS International (Cda) 0 4 12 0 2.75

JOYY currently has a consensus target price of $132.71, suggesting a potential upside of 93.24%. TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus target price of $36.38, suggesting a potential upside of 16.17%. Given JOYY’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe JOYY is more favorable than TELUS International (Cda).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.3% of JOYY shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JOYY and TELUS International (Cda)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOYY $2.03 billion 2.69 $1.48 billion ($2.18) -31.50 TELUS International (Cda) $1.58 billion 5.26 $102.90 million $0.61 51.34

JOYY has higher revenue and earnings than TELUS International (Cda). JOYY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELUS International (Cda), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares JOYY and TELUS International (Cda)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOYY 42.81% 2.39% 1.73% TELUS International (Cda) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

JOYY beats TELUS International (Cda) on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform. It also operates short-form video platform, such as Likee, a short-form video social platform that produces, uploads, views, shares, and comments on short-form videos on a daily basis. In addition, the company operates imo, a video communication platform; and Hago, a casual-game-oriented social platform that integrates various social features, such as live streaming chatrooms and karaoke. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

