Ragnarok (RAGNA) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.00

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 24th. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $8,688.28 and $3.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ragnarok has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00047050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00108028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00169120 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,269.85 or 0.99550042 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

