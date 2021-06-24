DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,750 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $14,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,623,000 after acquiring an additional 195,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,857 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $208,802,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.95.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $34,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,528,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,987,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,872,655 shares of company stock valued at $92,647,775 in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.