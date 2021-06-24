Bp Plc Invests $208,000 in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Bp Plc acquired a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 64.1% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 316,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 123,771 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 23,362.4% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 90,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 90,179 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $9,932,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK stock opened at $27.42 on Thursday. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

