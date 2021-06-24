Bank of Montreal Can Has $14.40 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $14,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after buying an additional 1,848,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,351,000. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after acquiring an additional 765,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $125.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $126.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.03.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

