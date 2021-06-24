Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after acquiring an additional 345,407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 92,474 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in The Mosaic by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 243,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,792 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,547,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 84,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

