BITTO (BITTO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42,699.00

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 24th. Over the last week, BITTO has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One BITTO coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges. BITTO has a total market capitalization of $319,032.51 and approximately $42,699.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITTO alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00210295 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001653 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.90 or 0.00616108 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About BITTO

BITTO (CRYPTO:BITTO) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange . The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITTO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BITTOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BITTO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITTO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.