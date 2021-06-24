Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Steelcase updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.250-0.300 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.25-0.30 EPS.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.36. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at $914,046. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

