-$0.29 EPS Expected for Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. Vaccinex posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vaccinex.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter.

Shares of Vaccinex stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. Vaccinex has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $9.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCNX. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Vaccinex during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaccinex (VCNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.