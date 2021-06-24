Trifast plc (LON:TRI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.60

Trifast plc (LON:TRI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Trifast’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON TRI opened at GBX 144.12 ($1.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £196.05 million and a P/E ratio of -42.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 154.36. Trifast has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.60 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170 ($2.22).

Get Trifast alerts:

TRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital upgraded Trifast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.