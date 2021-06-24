Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.
NYSEAMERICAN UTG opened at $34.28 on Thursday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $35.53.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile
