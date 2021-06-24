First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 15th

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE FSD opened at $15.51 on Thursday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

