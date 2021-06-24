First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 15th

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.
NYSE FSD opened at $15.51 on Thursday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile
