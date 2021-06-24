Analysts Anticipate Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to Post $0.02 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Casa Systems reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 44.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

In other Casa Systems news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,066,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,666,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,231 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 293,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CASA opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $738.78 million, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

