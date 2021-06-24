Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,856,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,273,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.04% of Paya as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paya by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paya by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Paya by 1,507.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 60,296 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

PAYA opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.05. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Paya Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

