Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 17.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,111,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,856 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $39,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,067,000 after purchasing an additional 205,768 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $60,385,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $58,118,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $46,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 0.37. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business’s revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Open Lending in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

In other news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.